ON THE BEAT

There were 165 calls on the Big Horn County Sheriff’s call log from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020. The call log may not reflect all of the calls made to the sheriff’s office. Oct. 5 Location: Custer Park in Hardin. Call: A caller reported there was a domestic dispute happening between a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!