Bear Song Dance presentation
Grant Bulltail will be presenting on the ancient Crow ceremony of the Bear Song Dance at noon in the Library Programs Room at Little Big Horn College. This dance has not been been performed since the early 20th century. The presentation is free and open to the public. For further information, contact Tim Bernardis at (406) 638-3113 or tim@lbhc.edu.
Date:
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 12:00pm
