Bear Cloud takes first in 200-meter at Billings’ invite

The Hardin Bulldog track teams had their work cut out for them at the Billings Invite last week. Only two placed in the top six in individual events with Hunter Bear Cloud taking first place in the 200-meter and Ambrose Big Lake placing sixth in the javelin.

In the relay races, the boys also showed success with Hardin taking first in 4x400 relay and fourth in 4x100 relay.

Running the 4x400 for Hardin was Andres Galaz, Trajan Hill, Paul Little Light and Hunter Bear Cloud. Cassady Redden, Galaz, Little Light and Bear Cloud ran the 4x100.

Finishing in the top 15 for the boys 100-meter were Bear Cloud at ninth and Galaz placing eleventh. Bear Cloud also placed eighth in the triple jump and Galez seventh in the 200-meter

Garren Stops placed fifteenth in the discus and thirteenth in the javelin.

In girls’ action, Matayah Yellowmule placed sixth in the high jump, tenth in the triple jump and twelfth in the long jump. Yellowmule also placed thirteenth in the 100-meter run.

Libby Nedens placed seventh in the 3,200-meter and tenth in the 1,600-meter. Marion Hugs took thirteenth in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter. Journey Erickson placed tenth in the 3,200-meter.

Marie Five placed tenth in the shot put and thirteenth in the discus.

In the Eastern A, Bear Cloud holds the number one ranking in the 200-meter and the boys’ 4x400 relay team is rated number one.

For the girls, while none hold the top-ranked position in the Eastern A, Nedens comes in at number two in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter. Erickson comes in at number three in the 3,200-meter and Marion Hugs number four in the 1,600-meter. Matayah Yellowmule in tied for number three in the high jump and number four in the long jump.

Hardin will be in Sidney today for their invitational.

Billings Invitational at Billings West

GIRLS:

Team scores: Billings West 122, Billings Senior 112.5, Billings Skyview 62, Colstrip 53, Lewistown 34, Huntley Project 28, Laurel 27, Miles City 25, Billings Central 19, Manhattan 19, Sidney 17, Red Lodge 5.5, Shepherd 2, Hardin 1.

100-Meter Dash: 1, Albrecht, Maddie, BIWE, 12.82. 1, Albrecht, Willa, BIWE, 12.82. 3, Keithley, Kaitlyn, SIDN, 13.10. 4, Wahl, Kellan, CECA, 13.23. 5, Owens, Maliea, SKYV, 13.36. 6, Marema, Maddisen, SHS, 13.52. 7, Keenan, Laura, SKYV, 13.67. --, Bradley, Gracie, COLS, FS.

200-Meter Dash: 1, Wahl, Kellan, CECA, 27.22. 2, Hust, Jillian, BIWE, 27.96. 3, Davies, Chloe, BIWE, 28.21. 4, Wolff, Jaeden, BIWE, 28.56. 5, Bohl, Sophia, CECA, 28.57. 6, Graves, Alana, HPHS, 28.71.

400-Meter Dash: 1, Owens, Maliea, SKYV, 1:01.08. 2, Vladic, Tiahna, BISE, 1:01.66. 3, Zimmer, Laura, BISE, 1:01.82. 4, Hust, Jillian, BIWE, 1:02.12. 5, Riley, Teryn, BIWE,1:04.47. 6, Severson, Madeline, MANH, 1:05.07.

800-Meter Run: 1, Vladic, Tiahna, BISE, 2:20.15. 2, Zimmer, Laura, BISE, 2:22.59. 3, Hanson, Whitney, COLS, 2:27.67. 4, Spotted Bear, MG, SKYV, 2:28.38. 5, Timm, Grace, LAUR, 2:29.21. 6, Peterson, Julia, CECA, 2:29.83.

1600-Meter Run: 1, Hanson, Whitney, COLS, 5:33.59. 2, Vandersloot, Elena, BISE, 5:33.67. 3, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, SKYV, 5:35.99. 4, Hemenway, Hallie, MANH, 5:37.06. 5, Timm, Grace, LAUR, 5:38.54. 6, Lile, Natalie, HPHS, 5:39.33.

3200-Meter Run: 1, Vandersloot, Elena, BISE, 11:45.13. 2, Burns, Hayley, COLS, 12:20.01. 3, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, SKYV, 12:24.23. 4, Hemenway, Hallie, MANH, 12:26.37. 5, Hirschi, Hannah, SKYV, 12:34.10. 6, Stroop, Zoey, COLS, 12:35.36.

100-Meter Hurdles Finals: 1, Schreder, Kaia, BIWE, 16.32. 2, Berry, Brooke, SKYV, 17.07. 3, Murphy, Macee, HPHS, 17.20. 4, Brand, Ashley, FERG, 17.72. 5, LePage, June, FERG, 17.84. 6, Allie, Samantha, BISE, 18.33.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1, Bradley, Gracie, COLS, 49.52. 2, Banderob, Cloie, BISE, 49.90. 3, Severson, Olleca, MANH, 51.04. 4, Poore, Riki, RELO, 51.81. 5, Schreder, Kaia, BIWE, 52.03. 6, Murdock, Tenley, SHS, 52.07.

400-Meter Relay: 1, BLGS WEST ‘A’ (Albrecht, Maddie , Wolff, Jaeden , Davies, Chloe , Albrecht, Willa ), 49.70. 2, BLGS SKYVIEW ‘A’ (Keenan, Laura , Petersen, Aspen , Berry, Brooke , Owens, Maliea ), 51.40. 3, BLGS SENIOR ‘A’ (Brewer, Esther , Cooper, Makayla , Long-Westmorland, Nigeria , Banderob, Cloie ), 52.57. 4, COLSTRIP ‘A’ (Bradley, Gracie , Blanchard, Aryn , Dudley, Abigail , Hanson, Whitney ), 52.68. 5, LAUREL ‘A’ (Maack, Morgan , Willis, Gracey , Wagner, Grace , Noble, Taylor ), 52.77. 6, BLLGS CENTRAL ‘A’ (Powers, Bethany , Wahl, Kellan , Reich, Liv , Bohl, Sophia ), 53.04.

1600-Meter Relay: 1, BLGS SENIOR ‘A’ (Banderob, Cloie, Findon, Tavy , Zimmer, Laura , Vladic, Tiahna ), 4:10.38. 2, BLGS WEST ‘A’ (Albrecht, Maddie , Davies, Chloe,Albrecht, Willa, Hust, Jillian ), 4:12.60. 3, BLGS SKYVIEW ‘A’ (Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn , Franco, Jaycie , Spotted Bear, MG, Owens, Maliea), 4:22.52. 4, COLSTRIP ‘A’ (Bradley, Gracie, Dudley, Abigail, Stroop, Zoey, Hanson, Whitney ), 4:27.94. 5, MANHATTAN ‘A’ (Wiersema, Kit , Duffin, Pralie, Duffin, Saige, Severson, Madeline ), 4:29.77. 6, CUSTER CO ‘A’ (LaPlante, Reagan,Dutton, Jentry, Johnstone, Sydney, Chamberlin, Dezi ), 4:31.12.

High Jump: 1, Wynia, Kendra, BISE, 5-01. 2, Riley, Teryn, BIWE, 4-11. 3, Malone, Jadyn, BISE, 4-09. 3, Davies, Chloe, BIWE, 4-09. 5, Severson, Madeline, MANH, J4-09. 6, Yellowmule, Matayah, HARD, J4-09.

Pole Vault: 1, Berglund, Katie, SIDN, 11-06. 2, Zimmerman, Emma, BIWE, 10-06. 3, Leeds, Laney, LAUR, J9-00. 4, Stark, Kendall, BIWE, J9-06 5, Jacobsen, Katie, RELO, 8-06. 5, Kiekover, Shelby, BISE, 8-06.

Long Jump: 1, Berry, Brooke, SKYV, 16-04. 2, Murphy, Macee, HPHS, J16-04. 3, Leo, Cameron, BISE, 15-08.25. 4, Willis, Gracey, LAUR, 15-06.75. 5, Jeter, Carolyn, BIWE, 15-05.25. 6, Gibbs, Kolby, LAUR, 15-01.50.

Triple Jump: 1, Chamberlin, Dezi, CUCO, 35-00. 2, Willis, Gracey, LAUR, 33-09.50. 3, Coey, Hailey, BIWE, 33-07. 4, Leo, Cameron, BISE, 32-08. 5, Murphy, Macee, HPHS, 32-00.50. 6, Wahl, Kellan, CECA, 32-00.25.

Shot Put: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, FERG, 40-01.25. 2, Zimmer, Anna, FERG, 39-09. 3, Williams, LaKeema, BIWE, 37-02.50. 4, Whitedirt, Jamie, COLS, 36-09.25. 5, Greer, Nikol, LAUR, 34-09. 6, Campbell, Carsyn, BIWE, 33-04.25. 7, Merritt, Ali, SIDN, 33-01.50.

Discus Throw: 1, Williams, La-Keema, BIWE, 129-01. 2, Zimmer, Kylie, FERG, 123-09. 3, Whitedirt, Jamie, COLS, 113-00. 4, Skidmore, Audrey, BISE, 108-10. 5, Nielsen, Addie, BISE, 105-03. 6, Merritt, Ali, SIDN, 104-02.

Javelin Throw: 1, Poole, Emily, HPHS, 122-06. 2, Harding, Haley, CUCO, 110-05. 3, Marum, Ashlyn, CUCO, 107-09. 4, Nielsen, Addie, BISE, 107-06. 5, Zimmer, Kylie, FERG, 106-11. 6, Findon, Tavy, BISE, 104-03.

BOYS:

Team scores: Billings West 113, Huntley Project 65, Sidney 61, Billings Senior 61, Laurel 47, Miles City 45, Billings Skyview 35, Hardin 25, Manhattan 24, Billings Central 24, Lewistown 18, Red Lodge 8, Colstrip 1

100-Meter Dash Finals: 1, Ryan, Connor, BIWE, 11.31. 2, Boroughs, Eyezayah, BIWE, 11.36. 3, Ambuehl, Clint, BIWE, 11.44. 4, Ping, Brock, BISE, 11.48. 5, Simpson, Malikye, BISE, 11.50. 6, Vanderlaan, Keith, CUCO, 11.53.

200-Meter Dash: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, HARD, 23.45. 2, Dowler, Taco, BIWE, 23.81. 3, Ambuehl, Clint, BIWE, 23.87. 4, Heringer, Wyatt, SIDN, 23.92. 5, Carpenter, Milo, BIWE, 23.93. 6, Davies, Jack, BIWE, 23.99.

400-Meter Dash: 1, Devaney, Taggert, LAUR, 51.83. 2, Burns, Mitchell, HPHS, 51.85. 3, Barney, Wyatt, MANH, 52.27. 4, Morgan, Mason, BISE, 53.55. 5, Smith, Brock, BIWE, 53.66. 6, Stilson, Taiyan, BISE, 53.86.

800-Meter Run: 1, Meeker, Zak, MANH, 2:01.75. 2, Wynia, Ethan, BISE, 2:03.19. 3, Bentler,Finn, BISE, 2:04.14. 4, Wilson, Ethan, BISE, 2:04.80. 5, Barney, Wyatt, MANH, 2:05.67. 6, Drange, Chase, CUCO, 2:05.74.

1600-Meter Run: 1, Taylor, Levi, LAUR, 4:27.12. 2, Smith, Owen, BISE, 4:33.99. 3, Koehn, Alexander, BIWE, 4:35.37. 4, Fulbright, Sam, FERG, 4:41.16. 5, Hornung, Caleb, BIWE, 4:41.68. 6, Wichman, Dylan, CECA, 4:44.31.

3200-Meter Run: 1, Taylor, Levi, LAUR, 9:46.45. 2, Fulbright, Sam, FERG, 10:14.11. 3, Lowdog, Robert, BIWE, 10:25.08. 4, Meeker, Zak, MANH, 10:36.20. 5, Love, Bryce, MANH, 10:40.65. 6, Wichman, Dylan, CECA, 10:40.97.

110-Meter Hurdles Finals: 1, Graves, Bradley, HPHS, 14.77. 2, Abell, Chris, LAUR, 15.37. 3, Olsen, Caden, SKYV, 15.39. 4, Hust Sr, Chris, HPHS, 15.55. 5, Coomes, Jaromy, BIWE, 15.61. 6, Demars, Peter, BIWE, 15.99.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1, Graves, Bradley, HPHS, 41.13. 2, Demars, Peter, BIWE, 41.47. 3, Hust Sr, Chris, HPHS, 41.52. 4, Abell, Chris, LAUR, 41.80. 5, Coomes, Jaromy, BIWE, 42.24. 6, Barrows, Aidan, CUCO, 42.57.

400-Meter Relay: 1, BLGS WEST ‘A’ (Boroughs, Eyezayah , Clarin, Tucker, Gradney, Trevin, Ryan, Connor ), 43.16. 2, CUSTER CO ‘A’ (Bellows, Jess , Peila, Logan, Barrows, Aidan, Vanderlaan, Keith), 44.49. 3, SIDNEY ‘A’ (Heringer, Wyatt, Wieferich, Tate , Graves, Aden , Kostelecky, Riley ), 44.99. 4, HARDIN ‘A’ (Redden, Cassady, Galaz, Andres, Little Light, Paul, Bear Cloud, Hunter), 45.05. 5, LAUREL ‘A’(Abell, Chris, Dantic, Beau, Branstetter, Preston, Renner, Ethan), 45.10. 6, BLGS SENIOR ‘A’ (McLaughlin, Caleb , Simpson, Malikye, Stilson, Taiyan, Ping, Brock), 45.50.

1600-Meter Relay: 1, HARDIN ‘A’ (Galaz, Andres , Hill, Trajan , Little Light, Paul , Bear Cloud, Hunter ), 3:31.46. 2, BLGS WEST ‘A’ (Demars, Peter,Boroughs, Eyezayah, Ryan, Connor , Gradney, Trevin ), 3:31.86. 3, BLGS SENIOR ‘A’ (McLaughlin, Caleb, Morgan, Mason, Bentler, Finn, Stilson, Taiyan ), 3:35.65. 4, CUSTER CO ‘A’ (Bellows, Jess, Drange, Chase, Johnson, Dayron , Barrows, Aidan), 3:35.67. 5, SIDNEY ‘A’ (Heringer, Wyatt , Graves, Aden , Vojacek, Jarred, Wieferich, Tate ), 3:40.27. 6, HUNTLEY PROJ ‘A (Hernandez, Austin , Graves, Bradley,Hust Sr, Chris, Burns, Mitchell), 3:40.70.

High Jump: 1, Mims, Julius, SKYV, 6-04. 2, Bouchard, Noah, HPHS, J6-04. 3, Vojacek, Jarred, SIDN, 6-02. 4, Harris-Watts, Jamy, BISE, J6-02. 5, Morgan, Mason, BISE, 6-00. 6, Bigback, Kobee, COLS, J6-00.

Pole Vault: 1, Heringer, Wyatt, SIDN, 14-00. 2, Dean, Christian, SIDN, 13-06. 3, Tripp, Jon, BIWE, 13-00. 4, Kistler, Chris, HPHS, J13-00. 5, Wood, Tyler, SKYV, 12-00. 6, Pflughoft, Jon, SKYV, 11-06. 7, Weeden, Carson, FERG, J11-06.

Long Jump: 1, Johnson, Dayron, CUCO, 21-00.50. 2, Byorth, Joe, CECA, 20-10.50. 3, Jones, Kevin, SKYV, 20-05. 4, Hust Sr, Chris, HPHS, 20-04. 5, Nash, Oran, BISE, 20-01.50. 6, Gairrett, Cody, BISE, J20-01.50.

Triple Jump: 1, Ray, Steven, CUCO, 43-06.50. 2, Russell, Zach, RELO, 42-00.75. 3, Byorth, Joe, CECA, 41-08. 4, Peila, Logan, CUCO, 41-03.75. 5, Demars, Peter, BIWE, 40-08.25. 6, Wittmayer, Jaxon, LAUR, 40-00.75.

Shot Put: 1, Hughes, Carter, SIDN, 55-11.50. 2, Wehr, Marcus, CECA, 48-06.50. 3, Harrison, Mason, FERG, 48-01.75. 4, Bienvenue, Jaden, BIWE, 47-10.50. 5, Slade, Carter, BIWE, 46-07.50. 6, Dean, Trevor, SIDN, 45-00.50.

Discus Throw: 1, Hughes, Carter, SIDN, 166-09. 2, Slade, Carter, BIWE, 160-02. 3, Bouchard, Isaiah, HPHS, 142-00. 4, Grimsrud, Journey, HPHS, 139-11. 5, Kraft, Ely, LAUR, 138-11. 6, Bienvenue, Jaden, BIWE, 134-10.

Javelin Throw: 1, Baker, Bryan, SKYV, 163-08. 2, Harmon, Morgan, BISE, 163-04. 3, Savery, Quest, CUCO, 161-11. 4, Dean, Trevor, SIDN, 154-08. 5, Smith, Brock, BIWE, 148-10. 6, Big Lake, Ambrose, HARD, 145-09.