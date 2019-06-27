Battle anniversary celebrated as a day of victory for tribes

The hot June day gave the eager crowds an insight to the heat of the same day 143 years ago when the sound of Army rifles and victorious shouts of warriors echoed through the Little Big Horn river valley.

The Little Big Horn Battlefield held its yearly celebration Tuesday recognizing the anniversary of Lt. George A. Custer and the Seventh Cavalry’s legendary demise.

“This is very important to us, because it lets the future generations know who they came from and gives them something to be proud of,” said Steve Leader Charge, direct descendant of Sicangu (Brule Sioux) chief Rain In The Face.

Rain In The Face is wellknown in the battle for leading a charge up Last Stand Hill to vanquish the last remaining soldiers of Custer’s command.

He makes the journey every year from the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota to the Little Big Horn Battlefield every year in an effort to instill a sense of pride in his young grandchildren.

Representatives from the five tribes who participated in the battle the Teton Lakota, Arikara, Northern Cheyenne, Arapaho and Crow are invited to the battlefield every year to represent their tribe’s contributions to the June 25, 1876 battle and share their ancestor’s first-hand accounts of that fateful day.

“The instillment of their cultural identity is something that we hold in high regard. The victory that happened here is something to be very proud of,” said Ken Woody, Chief of Historical Interpretation at the Battlefield. “This day holds major significance to all the tribes who participated in the battle. This was a major victory against the U.S. Military for the Cheyenne and Sioux tribes. They revere it as a national holiday.”

Woody has been organizing the event and inviting tribal leaders to come and speak at the Battlefield yearly.

The anniversary celebration also featured riders from the Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes who rode their horses up to the Indian Memorial carrying their tribal flags while a drum group sang victory songs in their honor.

Many spectators watched as this scene gave a very strong reminder that June 25, 1876 will not soon be forgotten by those who defeated the 7th Cavalry.