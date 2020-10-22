Ballot questions answered

Regular registration for the Federal Election on Nov. 3, will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

This year the election is being handled as an all-mail ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballots were mailed to all active voters beginning on Oct. 9. If you have not yet received your ballot the best way to find out if you are an active voter, is to call the Big Horn County Elections office at (406) 665-9704.

There will be no registering at polling locations this year, but you can drop your ballot off at your location on election day if needed. There will be polling boxes in the locations with election judges at the locations on Nov. 3.

Everyone is asked to register by mail before the deadline, fill out your ballot from home and mail it back to the elections office one week before the Nov. 3 election to allow the postal service to process the mail in time.

“We are doing our best to handle the election with as little in-person registering, voting and crowds on election day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that is affecting our county,” said Big Horn County Elections Administrator Dulcie Bear Don’t Walk.

If you miss the deadline you may still register to vote in person at the Big Horn County Elections Office between noon and 5 p.m. all the way up to election day.

You can complete and turn in a voter registration application, but you will need to pick up your ballot at the elections office on Nov. 3 to vote your ballot. If you need an application call the elections office at (406) 665-9704 or you can even pick one up at the Big Horn County News.

“We understand this is a different process than a past federal election, but in these trying times we are just trying to keep all of our voters, myself and all of my election judges as safe as we possibly can,” Bear Don’t Walk said.

If you have any questions or need to update your information call the Big Horn County Elections Office at (406) 665-9704.