Autopsy report finalized, state lab rules Not Afraid’s death was accidental

The Eastern Montana State Medical Lab has completed the forensic examination report as part of the investigation into the January death of 16-year old Hardin girl Selena Not Afraid, according to a Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office Press release. Not Afraid’s cause of death has been ruled as accidental hypothermia. According to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!