Authorities search for homicide suspect

The Crow Tribal Police Department is requesting assistance locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that took place in the Blue Creek area Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the office of the Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, who is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, is wanted in connection to an ambush style homicide that occurred at the Blue Creek area, near the Arrow Creek District on the Crow Reservation at approximately 12:48 p.m. this afternoon.

“The Crow Tribe’s Police Department is working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, the Billings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation because the alleged crime falls under the Major Crimes Act," said Crow Tribe’s Acting Public Safety Director Vernon Hill.

The facts of the incident are under investigation and the investigation will be led by Federal Law Enforcement Agencies. A National Be On The Look Out alert has also been issued.

“The Crow Police Department continues to assist with these types of calls to support the interagency partnerships and agreements with incidents like this," Chairman Not Afraid said. "The Crow Police Department seeks to build trust and gain support from the Crow Tribal Members and residents of the Crow Nation. It is always unfortunate when an incident results in a loss of life, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Chairman Not Afraid remains committed to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of all Tribal Members and residents of the Crow Indian Reservation and full enforcement of the Crow Tribe’s laws, including the “Bad Man” clause of the Crow Treaty of 1868.

Plainbull is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you see him call 911 or the FBI hotline and/or the Crow Tribal Police Department Dispatch at (406) 679-1526.