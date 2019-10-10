Artist in residence Jim Schlett at Bighorn Canyon

Artist In Residence, Jim Schlett, will be at Bighorn Canyon until Oct. 14. Join Schlett at the Lovell Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12. He will share photos and stories about his past Artist In Residence programs in seven different national parks including Whiskeytown, Catoctin Mountain,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!