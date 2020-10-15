Arthur Stewart Jr. 56, of Crow Agency, went to the other side of camp on October 9, 2020 in Billings.

He was born February 5, 1964 in Crow Agency, a son of Arthur and Christine (Stops) Stewart Sr.

Graveside services were held October 13, 2020 at the Crow Agency Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.