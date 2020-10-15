Arthur Stewart Jr.
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Arthur Stewart Jr. 56, of Crow Agency, went to the other side of camp on October 9, 2020 in Billings.
He was born February 5, 1964 in Crow Agency, a son of Arthur and Christine (Stops) Stewart Sr.
Graveside services were held October 13, 2020 at the Crow Agency Cemetery.
Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/09/2020 - 12:00pm
-
12/14/2020 - 12:00pm
-
01/11/2021 - 12:00pm
-
02/08/2021 - 12:00pm
-
03/08/2021 - 12:00pm