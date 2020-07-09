Amy Young

Thursday, July 9, 2020
Amy Young, 59, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Pryor, Montana.

She was born February 22, 1961 to mother Kaneeta Red Star and father Thomas J. Young Jr.

A memorial service is scheduled on 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lodge Grass Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.

