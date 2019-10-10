Alvin Lee Not Afraid, 53, of Garryowen passed to the other side of camp on October 3, 2019 at the Billings Clinic. He was born on March 14, 1966 to Dee Joseph Not Afraid and Jennifer Birdinground. Alvin Lee was raised by his grandparents Sampson Jr. and Thelma Birdinground on the family ranch in Garryowen. His Crow name was Iissáashke Bassé (First Horse) given to him by the late Joe Rock Above.

He was a member of the Ties the Bundle Clan and a child of Newly Made Lodge. He received his education in Crow Agency and graduated from Hardin High School in 1984 where he participated in football and wrestling. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Following his discharge, he returned home to Garryowen and continued taking care of his grandparents and their ranch. He lovingly cared for his grandfather driving him to basketball games, appointments and anywhere he needed to be.

Alvin Lee enjoyed family get-togethers and was always ready to support his nieces, nephews, and other family members sporting events. He liked music and movies, and often played the same songs and movies over and over. He enjoyed riding his horses, especially his Angus bull that his grandfather got for him. Mostly he loved the simple things in life, his family always knew to bring him seeds, pop and cigarettes. He also enjoyed watching football and basketball. He would occasionally watch the 1997 Hardin Bulldogs state basketball title game on DVD. He enjoyed the family ranch and walking the land. He enjoyed walking to visit his neighbors Eric, Gina, and Spike. He loved the Garryowen country living.

He is preceded in death by his father Dee Joseph Not Afraid; maternal grandparents, Sampson Jr. and Thelma Birdinground; his paternal grandparents, Cedric and Julia Not Afraid; his uncles, Wayne and Gary Not Afraid, Isaac (Mary Jane) Birdinground; his aunt, Irene Not Afraid; niece, Karla Birdinground; his nephews, Sampson Scott Birdinground IV and Uttekaat Birdinground.

He is survived by his mother Jennifer (Lawrence Jr.) Flat Lip; his sisters, Lawryn Flat Lip, Shonna (Verdell) Collins, Karen (Dana) Goes Ahead, Lisa (Tyler) Left Hand, Tonya Birdinground, Gina (Alex) Reed, Taneisha (JC) Pretty Paint; his brothers, Christopher (Yolanda), Matthew (Amanda) and Scott (Sloane) Flat Lip, Victor and Garrett Sr. Costa, Eric (Kasey) and Spike (Amanda) Birdinground, Calvin Dale Jr. (Sunshine) Birdinground; his aunt, Janet Costa; his uncles, Sampson III. (Eva), Calvin Sr. (Alpha) Birdinground and Dave (Bonnie) Graber; his nieces, Emaurice, Ellannah, Madisyn, Erianna and Emberly Flatlip; his nephews, Taylor, Colton, Skyler, Rowdy, and Zacchaeus Collins, Evan, Hudson and Bridger Flatlip, Marley and Jaxon Pretty Paint; his godparents, Spencer and Clarice Denny; his grandmothers, Ernestine Birdinground, Laura Pickett and Violet Other Medicine; his grandfathers, Blaine Falls Down, Clifford Birdinground, Joe (Rene) Pickett; all of his many friends; his extended family including the Birdinground, Not Afraid, Shane, Other Medicine, Bad Bear, Yellowtail, Williamson and Falls Down families. Our family is large, if we have missed you, please accept our apology in our time of grief.

Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 7, 2019 at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial followed at the Garryowen Cemetery in Garryowen, Montana. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.