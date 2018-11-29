All-American Indian Shootout

Eight basketball teams will be competing in the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings from Dec. 6 to 8 in the All-American Indian Shootout. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 6. Proceeds from the Shootout will be divided evenly among participating schools.

Date: 
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 1:00pm to Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 9:00am

