Alex Uffelman Jr., 91, of Hardin, Montana passed away on June 27, 2020 in Billings, Montana.

Alex was born on December 17, 1928, to Alex and Beaulah, (Greenfield) Uffelman Sr. in Garryowen, Montana.

Graveside service was held on July 1, 2020 at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral services.