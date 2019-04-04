Alcohol Abuse Prevention presentation

Wesley Stops Jr. is scheduled to speak about the effects of alcohol abuse on the family from 6-8 p.m. in the Crow Elementary School cafeteria for Prevent Child Abuse Awareness Month. In addition, Red Tomahawk and Tim Smells will be speaking on the effects of meth on children. For more information, contact Kathy Dillman at 406-256-7783 or Perci at 406-679-3754.

Date: 
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 6:00pm

