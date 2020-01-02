Alberta Rides Horse

Alberta Frances Rides Horse, 50, of Lodge Grass, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 at Billings Clinic.

She was born on July 6, 1969 in Missoula, Montana to Aloysius Caplette and Mary Beth LaForge.

Funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 28 at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Interment followed in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.