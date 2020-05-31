Additional COVID-19 case announced in county

One positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by Big Horn County officials on Sunday, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

The patient is a female in her teens and was found through contact tracing of a previously-confirmed positive case, Johnson said.

There are now 22 active cases in the county, 21 of whom are quarantined at home, one patient is hospitalized. Eight previously diagnosed patients have recovered.

As of Sunday, 2,320 people have been tested countywide, by one of four different healthcare facilities in Hardin and on the Crow Indian Reservation, 580 test results have returned negative, according to the Big Horn County Health Department. She added there are 1,710 tests pending.

The number jumped substantially from 249 tests reported countywide on May 15 due to sentinel surveillance testing from May 18 through May 28 throughout the county by Montana National Guard from Billings, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Crow Tribe of Indians, City of Hardin, Big Horn County healthcare professionals from Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Hospital, Big Horn Hospital, IHS Public Health Nursing, Big Horn County Public Health, SCL Health-Hardin Clinic, Bighorn Valley Health Center and the Big Horn County Ambulance Service, as well as the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition.

On Wednesday, 1,028 people were tested at the open surveillance testing site at Hardin High School in Hardin, while 597 people were tested Tuesday in Crow Agency, Johnson said.

Results from the events are not expected back until early next week.

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week:

May 30:

-One boy under age 10.

-One woman between 20 and 29 years old.

-One man between 60 and 69 years old.

May 29:

-One girl and one boy under age 10.

-Two females and four males between 10 and 19 years old.

-One woman between 20 and 29 years old.

-One woman between 30 and 39 years old.

-One man between 40 and 49 years old.

-Two women and one man between 60 and 69 years old.

May 27:

-One boy under age 10.

-One woman and one man between 20 and 29 years old.

May 26:

-One male between 10 and 19 years old.

The first diagnosis reported by Big Horn County health officials was April 9.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing Department are tracing the contacts of all 22 new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine your level of exposure.

IHS Public Health can be reached at (406) 638-3478 and Big Horn County Public Health can be reached at (406) 665-8720.