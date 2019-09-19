Adam Ketterling

Adam “Barney” Lee Ketterling passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 in Hardin. He was born March 18, 1971 in Billings, Montana, the son of Adam and Cleo Ketterling.

Memorial service will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. The spreading of his ashes will take place privately at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.