Leaving the Big Horn County Library last Thursday afternoon, Hardin resident JoAnn Barnette smiled as she carried six novels – all signed by one of her favorite authors Tracie Peterson. Three, she specified, had been won because her birthday happened to coincide to a date chosen by the stories’ writer,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!