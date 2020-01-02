Access to Food

A student from the University of California-Berkeley, Tsanavi Spoonhunter is creating a short documentary about food sovereignty, food deserts and how families on the reservation are resorting back to traditional methods of food gathering.

Given the assignment of creating a 26-minute documentary for a class, Spoonhunter, who is of Northern Arapaho and Northern Paiute descent, chose the idea of “food sovereignty” for the basis of her assignment.

“One of the projects I had presented to my professor was regarding the Herrera vs Wyoming case regarding hunting rights,” Spoonhunter said, accessing which angle to make the documentary from, one of the primary points from the lawyers involved in the now-famous treaty rights case, was the need for sustenance hunting on the reservation.

“One of the main arguments of Herrera’s case was the idea of subsistence hunting” said Spoon Hunter, which led her towards the idea of creating a documentary about “food sovereignty”.

Defined by Spoonhunter as “reverting back to traditional food systems,” many tribes across the US are returning back to their own individual traditional ways of food consumption as opposed to most traditional American diets.

Due to the rural nature of southern Montana and the Big Horn County Area from Billings, where most fresh produce and ideal pricing for food is located, many on the reservation still rely on hunting wild game as a means to feed their families.

In this context, “food sovereignty” refers to Indigenous groups who use traditional hunting and gathering of wild game and produce to create a more healthy and familiar diet.

The Crow Indian Reservation also took another big hit when one of the biggest grocery stores on the reservation, Crow Mercantile, suffered irreparable damages after a fire damaged the interior of the store.

After the decision was made not to rebuild the Crow Mercantile, many anxieties plagued families who relied almost completely on the store to feed their families.

“It all kind of lined up into not only the Herrera v. Wyoming case but also the idea of what tribal members are doing to feed their community and have access to healthier foods,” Spoonhunter said.

Having followed two Crow tribal members, Peggy White-Well Known Buffalo and Prinz Three Irons, one known for their hunting and the other known for distributing food to families-in-need on the reservation, Spoonhunter gathered all the footage necessary to create her 26-minute documentary.

The next step, according to Spoonhunter, is the long process of editing the film collected and creating the visual aspect of the story that needs to be told.

“What I would want for (the viewers) to know is to become more aware of what is happening on tribal lands,” she said.

Part of the story Spoonhunter wishes to impart in her documentary she says, is the land discrepancies between the tribes and states and for tribal members having access to traditional hunting lands that are not or were formerly part of the original treaty lands.

Spoonhunter said she wishes viewers will understand is how treaties still profoundly affects tribal members to this day.

The documentary will be released later this year.

NOTE: This article corrects the name of the University of California-Berkeley, it is not the University of Southern California as reported eariler.