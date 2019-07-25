65th Annual Youth and Open Fair starts on Friday

Horses and goats and pigs, oh my! It’s time for the fair!

The 65th annual Youth and Open Fair returns to the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin this week.

The Fair begins Friday and Saturday with the horse events. There will be no events on Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29 to give organizers time to set up of the rest of the events. The fair will continue on Tuesday, July 30 and run though Saturday, August 3.

Competiters from across Big Horn County and neighboring areas will make up the 135 4-H and 30 FFA students from Hardin, Lodge Grass, Busby, Colstrip and Custer.

“The whole purpose of the program is education,” said Mayor Joe Purcell, who is in his third year as fair superintendent. He previously served as vice-superintendent for 16 years. “It’s about teaching kids responsibility, and accountability in taking care of their animals.”

Purcell said he continues to be involved in the program because of the kids who participate.

“It helps develop the kids into being the best they can be,” he said.

This year there will be two new events at the fair both taking place on Saturday, said Jill Dale, of the Big Horn County Montana State University Extension Service.

There will be a ranch rodeo sponosored by Perrie Neal and Matt Noyes starting at 8 a.m. For more information or to enter a team call or text Neal at 406-665-2055.

The other new aspect of the fair is the inflatables that will be set up on Saturday at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dale said.

This year Luke Graham of the Little Horn Beef Rustlers 4-H Club won the fair poster contest. His artwork is featured on the fair’s advertisement on page 2. Graham is the 13 year old son of Lee and Delphine.

This year’s theme, “Super Heroes-Super Kids,” will be the common thread used throughout the event.