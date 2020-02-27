Breaking News

60-day rabies quarantine issued for county

Last week, Big Horn County was placed on a 60-day quarantine after a skunk that tested positive for rabies was found within the city limits. The Montana Department of Livestock-issued quarantine is in effect until April 12. Any dog, cat, or ferret in Big Horn County that has been immunized against rabies ...

