5th COVID-19 death reported by county officials

A woman in her 70s has died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Big Horn County health officials reported Sunday.

The woman was recently diagnosed with the illness and was hospitalized, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers their deepest condolences for her family, friends, and the entire Big Horn County community in our grief,” Johnson said in a public statement Sunday.

Previously, a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s, who were not hospitalized, and a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s, who were both hospitalized, were reported deceased by county officials.

Johnson reported seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Six were found through contact tracing and one is likely a community spread case. All seven patients are symptomatic.

Big Horn County has averaged four new COVID-19 cases every day this month.

Fifty-three new cases have been reported since July 1, which brings the county to 126 total cases, Johnson added. There are now 52 active COVID cases and 69 patients who have recovered. Currently, there are four patients hospitalized.

July’s cases include:

• Two boys and two girls under 10 years old

• Two boys and five girls in their teens.

• Four men and six women in their 20s.

• Four men in their 30s.

• Three men and six women in their 40s.

• Six men and three women in their 50s.

• Four women in their 60s.

• Three women in their 70s or older.

Thirty-five cases were found through contact tracing, 12 patients presented symptoms and were tested, one case was found at a surveillance testing site at the end of June, one case was attributed to community spread and four cases were not connected to any existing contact tracing COVID cluster previously identified in Big Horn County.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of the new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required, Johnson said.