5 virus deaths are reported since Sunday

Big Horn County has reported 5 COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in separate media releases.

A man in his 60s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Sunday, Dec. 6; a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Monday, Dec. 7; a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, and a woman in her 50s, who was hospitalized, were reported dead by county officials on Tuesday, Dec. 8; and a man in his 80s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Johnson reported.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition sends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the community of Big Horn County for his tragic loss,” Johnson said.

The county announced 89 new virus cases this week, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 2011, Johnson reported. Reported recoveries have gone up to 1,813, Johnson reported, an increase of 70 cases.

According to county public health data since the beginning of the pandemic, 15.07% of the county’s population has been infected with the virus compared to a 6.5% statewide infection rate.

Of this month’s new cases, 44, or 49.4%, have been attributed to community spread, which means the cases cannot be traced back to known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 16 infected patients hospitalized.

There are 130 patients recovering at home, Johnson said.

Fifty-nine females and 30 males have been infected this week, which includes 36 children and teens and 47 adults.