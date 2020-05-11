4th confirmed Covid-19 case reported in county

Big Horn County has confirmed its fouth case of Covid-19.

The new case, a woman in her 20s, comes 25 days after a woman in her 50s was diagnosed with the virus. The first two cases in the county were a man in his 40s; a woman in her 20s, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

The earliest two confirmed-positive patients have recovered. The woman in her 50s and newly confirmed woman in her 20s are recovering at home, Johnson continued.

According to the statement, the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Unit Public Health Nurse Department, with assistance from the Big Horn County Public Health Department, have begun tracing the contacts of this new case. As with previous cases, all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

Because the availability of testing supplies remains limited in Big Horn County, Johnson continued, people who are not named as a close contact and are not sick should not go to clinics or hospitals to seek coronavirus testing. However, if someone is sick or has symptoms related to Covid-19, such as a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, they are encouraged to call their healthcare provider for advice.

IHS public health nursing and county public health, the statement said, wish to remind all residents of Big Horn County of the best ways to prevent the transmission of this illness, stay home when feasible; wash hands thoroughly and often; clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and items; wear a mask when in public; stay at least six feet away from other people; and avoid travel out of the county if at all possible; and if you are feeling sick, do not go to work or leave your home contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

___