4-H woodworking projects

Members of Big Horn County 4-H will learn wood-working projects. This activity will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Montana State University Extension Office in Hardin. Pre-registration is required one week prior to the workshop. For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@montana.edu.

Date: 
Friday, November 16, 2018 - 2:30pm

Upcoming Events

more