4-H state champion fundraiser
Friday, Nov. 22 – The 2019 Montana State Champion 4-H Horse Judging team from Big Horn County will be having a fundraiser dinner, silent auction and music concert at the fairgrounds.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the concert to follow. The dinner will be an enchilada feed with dessert and drinks. The cost is $20 per person at the door. The music concert will feature Hardin High School student Cora Wood.
The money will help the team with expenses for the national competition during the Western National Horse Classic in Denver, Colorado Jan. 8 to 12, 2020. The Horse Judging team consists of Wood, Sarah Weinberg, and Alizabeth Morse. Wood was also the Montana State Individual Champion.
Date:
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 6:00pm
