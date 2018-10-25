4-H jam and jelly activity
Big Horn County 4-H members will be learning about making jam and jelly to take home for their families. This activity will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Montana State University Extension Office in Hardin. Pre-registration is required one week prior to the workshop. For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@montana.edu.
Date:
Friday, November 2, 2018 - 2:30pm
