4-H ambassadors brighten Heritage Acres with donation of wreaths

Heritage Acres Nursing Home in Hardin received some special visitors Friday afternoon in the form of Montana State University Extension Agent Holly Jay, along with two 4-H ambassadors: Courtney Uffelman and Nicole Green.

When they arrived, they distributed wreaths to residents who otherwise may have gone without yuletide decorations. As they gave out the gifts, residents with connections to 4-H told them stories about their time in the organization.

Once the residents had selected their wreaths, the ambassadors hung them on their doorways. One person asked them the price for a wreath and, upon being told it was free, smiled.

By Feb. 17, the group plans to host a pancake breakfast for veterans.

4-H is open to anyone under the age of 18 and those who wish to join may contact Jay at the MSU Extension Office in Hardin by calling (406) 665-9772 or stopping by at 317 N. Custer Ave.