3 staffers test positive at Hardin care facility

Three COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in employees at Big Horn Senior Living in Hardin, BHSL Administrator Paula Small-Plenty said in a press release Friday afternoon.

“At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and employees and we are following proper infection control and emergency preparedness to ensure their safety and well-being,” Small-Plenty said. “We are communicating all updates to our residents and resident families through telephone calls, email and text messaging."

Two of the employees had already been on quarantined due to contact tracing in other cases when they found out their status, Small-Plenty said, and they had not worked with residents when they were diagnosed as positive.

All three employees are in isolation at home, she said.

“Public health officials are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help these employees isolate and recover. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our employees, and our community aware of this situation,” she said.

Big Horn Senior Living with the assistance of Bighorn Valley Health Center has been surveillance testing employees weekly since July 15.

This weekly testing will continue into the next few months with the assistance of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. BHSL also has the ability to perform surveillance testing due to possible exposures, as well as testing if residents or staff becomes symptomatic, Small-Plenty said.

“We continue to offer every assurance to our residents, resident families, and employees that Big Horn Senior Living will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interests of our entire community,” she continued.