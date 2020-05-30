3 COVID-19 cases reported by county health officials Saturday

Big Horn County added three COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the week’s total to 21 active cases, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said Saturday in a press release.

The three newly-confirmed cases include:

-One boy under age 10.

-One woman between 20 and 29 years old.

-One man between 60 and 69 years old.

One person was tested through sentinel surveillance testing events during the week of May 18, while two were tested because of contact tracing completed by public health nurses who investigated positive patient cases, Johnson said in the statement.

It should be noted, she added, two of the new COVID-19 cases announced for Big Horn County have already been reported on the statewide COVID-19 information dashboard; therefore, the state is expected to announce only one new case in the county when the COVID-19 dashboard updates around 10 a.m. on May 31.

Big Horn County officials in earlier press releases confirmed four COVID-19 cases Friday morning, three cases on May 27 and one case on May 26.

Of the 14 cases announced on Friday, Johnson said, five people were tested because they presented symptoms, while nine others were tested as the result of contact tracing completed by public health nurses who investigated positive patient cases. None of the new results on came from recent surveillance testing events in the Big Horn County or on the Crow Indian Reservation, Johnson said.

She added the three cases announced on Wednesday were all asymptomatic patients. A patient is asymptomatic when they show no outward signs of the disease.

Test samples that resulted in the Wednesday’s positive cases were collected at mass surveillance testing sites last week on the Crow Reservation and the results announced on Tuesday came from a patient who was tested because he presented symptoms, Johnson said.

The 18 cases previously diagnosed this week include:

May 29:

-One girl and one boy under age 10.

-Two females and four males between 10 and 19 years old.

-One woman between 20 and 29 years old.

-One woman between 30 and 39 years old.

-One man between 40 and 49 years old.

-Two women and one man between 60 and 69 years old.

May 27:

-One boy under age 10.

-One woman and one man between 20 and 29 years old.

May 26:

-One male between 10 and 19 years old.

Of the 21 new infected patients, 20 are quarantining and recovering at home and one patient is hospitalized.

Eight patients who have been diagnosed in the county have recovered.

The first diagnosis reported by Big Horn County health officials was April 9.

Countywide, 249 people were tested as of April 15, but now that sentinel surveillance testing has been offered at several locations on the Crow Reservation and in Hardin over the last two weeks test numbers have jumped to 2,320 tests performed, Johnson said.

Sentinel surveillance testing is random testing of members of a community to determine spread of a particular disease and is particularly useful in finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, Johnson said in the public statement.

Montana National Guard from Billings, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Crow Tribe of Indians, City of Hardin, Big Horn County healthcare professionals from Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Hospital, Big Horn Hospital, IHS Public Health Nursing, Big Horn County Public Health, SCL Health-Hardin Clinic, Bighorn Valley Health Center and the Big Horn County Ambulance Service, as well as the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition all helped at the test sites, Johnson said.

On Wednesday 1,028 people were tested at the open surveillance testing site at Hardin High School in Hardin, while 597 people were tested Tuesday in Crow Agency, Johnson said.

Results from the events are not expected back until early next week.

There are 808 tests still pending at the Montana Public Health Laboratory in Helena, according to Johnson.

Roughly 1.72% of the completed tests have yielded positive results in the county, if the trend continues there could be as many as 14 more cases diagnosed from the pending cases.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing team are tracing the contacts of this week’s new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine your level of exposure.

IHS Public Health can be reached at (406) 638-3478 and Big Horn County Public Health can be reached at (406) 665-8720.