3 Brothers Bistro
Members of the Billings Community Foundation, former President Jack Nickels and Big Horn County resident Lori Byron will discuss how donations can be made to chosen organizations, along with tax benefits. It will be held at noon at 3 Brothers Bistro in Hardin.
Date:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - 12:00pm
