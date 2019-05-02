2019 Junior Handgames
Reno singers raise their drums to celebrate winning a point against Big Horn in game 3.
Pryor singers rally their team in game 2 against Blacklodge, who went on to win the tournament.
Wyola women cheer on their team and tease the Northern Cheyenne team in game 12.
No Water women shake their rattles against Pryor in game 9.
Blacklodge head guesser Fred Alden IV concentrates while guessing against Pryor in game 2.
Players on the Rivercrow (left) and Reno teams face off against each other in game 11.
Medicine man for No Water Tai’Vian Brady prepares to distribute the bones to distribute to his team to hide against Pryor in game 9.
Pryor player CaMeila Old Elk shakes her rattle. The 2-year-old was one of many toddlers and babies that played in the tournament, which is open to people 30 and younger.
After game 2, LaRoan Other Medicine, 2, takes a break from playing with her friends.
Big Horn boys, from left, D’Andre Turnsplenty, Quentin Gets Down Often, Tayvin Turnsplenty sit in the guesser’s row. The young players often watch and imitate the movements of the older players.
Photos by Luella Brien Page Design by Jim Eshleman
Tournament Champion: Blacklodge
Best Singers: Blacklodge
Best Design: Blacklodge by Scotty Dawes
High Point Man: James Little Bird
High Point Woman: Amberly Shigley and Kathryn Bearchum
Fanciest Hider: Talen Alden
Most Valuable Player: Alvie Old Coyote
Best Backup Singers: Micah Beth Other Medicine, Reshuan Sees The Ground, Etheleen Mountain Sheep, Bethany Rides Horse
Most Respectful: Kailyn Old Crow
Best Cheerleader: Tionna Horn
Beat Medicine Man: Reggie Flatmouth
Best Guesser: Fred Alden IV
Second Guesser: Frank Rides Horse
Third Guesser: Mugga Rides Horse
Fourth Guesser: ToneTone Phelan
Fifth Guesser: Simba Rides Horse
Longest Crow Style Braids on the Championship Team: Emily Not Afraid
Feistiest Cheerleader: Carly Eastman
Singing with a smile: Tristy Horn
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT