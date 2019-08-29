2 killed, 1 injured when semitrailer hits car near Hardin
A semitractor-trailer collided head-on with a car south of Hardin on Highway 313, killing the driver and a passenger in the car and injuring another passenger.
A semitractor-trailer crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a car just south of Hardin, killing the driver and a passenger in the car and injuring another passenger. The Montana Highway Patrol says the semi caught fire after the crash Sunday afternoon, sparking a small grass fire.
Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis says the crash killed 58-year-old Thomas Tauscher and 67-year-old Jerry Wayne Lively, both of Hardin. A 58-year-old woman from Hardin was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment.
Patrol Sgt. Kyle Hater says the driver of the semi, a 17-year-old boy from Hardin, was not injured.
