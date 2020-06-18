2 COVID deaths, 11 new cases reported this week

Two people have died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Big Horn County health officials reported two on this week.

A man in his 80s died Saturday and a woman in her 30s, who was hospitalized, died Tuesday, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have also been reported since last Thursday, which brings the county to 53 total cases, Johnson added. There are now 16 active COVID-19 cases and 34 patients who have recovered.

The new cases include:

• Two boys and two girls under 10 year s old

• Two women in their 20s.

• One woman in her 30s.

• Two men in their 30s.

• One woman in her 50s.

• One man in his 60s.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of the new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required, she added.

The Big Horn County health board instituted restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the community.

According to the order, employees at all businesses in the county must have their temperature checked before starting work and every eight hours while on shift. Employees with temperatures higher than 100 degrees are to be sent home.

All establishments that provide any type of food service or sales, including restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, bars, and casinos, as well as lodges, shuttle services, long-term rental units, like VRBO, Home Away and Airbnb, as well as campgrounds and parks, must require employees to wear masks and must follow strict sanitation guidelines, the order states.

The full order can be read below.