1st Annual Hardin Homegrown Showcase
The 1st Annual Hardin Homegrown Showcase will be held in the Hardin High School cafeteria for local produce and meat producers interested in partnering with Hardin School Nutrition. Set up is scheduled from 10:30 to 11 a.m., followed by take down from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. This event will help Hardin schools prepare for National Farm to School Month in October. For more information, call (314) 922-1485 or email Eleanor.ross@hardin.k12.mt.us.
Date:
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:30am
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
09/18/2018 - 8:00am
-
09/19/2018 (All day)
-
10/11/2018 - 9:00am