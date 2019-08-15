19th Annual Duck Derby
The 19th annual Duck Derby will be held during the River Valley Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. at the downtown plaza in Hardin. Ducks may be purchased at JailHouse Gallery, Bighorn Valley Health Center, 4 Aces, and Headquarters Salon.
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 4:00pm
