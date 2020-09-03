16th virus death reported

County officials confirmed the 16th death of Big Horn County resident due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, Aug. 31.

The man, who was his 70s, had been hospitalized prior to his death, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in a press release.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County,” she continued in the press release.

The county announced 53 new COVID-19 cases since last week, bringing the total infected residents to 691. Recoveries have gone up from 451 to 548 cases, Johnson reported. There are currently 16 infected patients hospitalized, she added.

Statewide, 7,691 people have been infected with the illness. About .71% of the state population has been infected with COVID-19, compared to 5.18% of Big Horn County residents.

Last month, the virus was affecting age groups nearly equally. According to Big Horn County case data, the 30 to 39 year old demographic has been affected the most with 134 total cases since the first case was reported in April.

The 20 to 29 year old age group is the next highest affected age group with 114 total cases and teens, 10 to 19, are in third place with 107 total cases.

Eleven cases were reported on Sept. 1: One girl and one boy in their teens; two women in their 20s; three men in their 30s; one woman in her 40s; one woman in her 50s; one woman in her 60s; and one woman 70 or older.

Nine cases were reported on Aug. 31: Two boys in their teens; one woman and one man in their 20s; one woman in her 30s; one woman in her 40s; and two women and one man in their 50s.

Seven cases were reported on Aug. 30: Three men in their 20s; one man in his 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; and one man 70 or older.

Twenty cases were reported on Aug. 29: One boy under 10; two girls and three boys in their teens; two women and one man in their 20s; two women and five men in their 30s; two men in their 40s; one woman in her 50s; and one man in his 60s.

Six cases were reported on Aug. 27: Two men in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; and two men in their 50s.