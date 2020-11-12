162 virus cases reported in first 11 days of Nov.

Big Horn County has reported an average of 15 new COVID cases per day in November.

The county announced 162 new virus cases this month, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 1,591, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in separate media releases.

Reported recoveries have gone up to 1,422, Johnson reported.

According to Big Horn County Health Department data, the sevenday COVID-19 case average has been sitting at 18 cases for about a week.

According to public health data, since the beginning of the pandemic 11.9% of the county’s population has been infected with the virus, compared to a 3.9% statewide infection rate.

Of this month’s new cases, 74, or 45%, have been attributed to community spread, which means the cases cannot be traced back to known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 20 infected patients hospitalized. There are 109 patients recovering at home, Johnson said.

Thirteen cases were reported on Nov. 11: Two women in their 20s; one man in his 30s; four women and one man in their 40s; two women in their 50s; one woman and one man in their 60s; and one man over 70.

Twelve cases were reported on Nov. 9: Two girls in their teens; two women in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; two men in their 50s; one man and one woman in their 60s; and one woman and one man over 70.

Six cases were reported on Nov. 8: One woman in their 20s; three women in their 40s; one woman in her 50s; and one woman over 70.

Nineteen cases were reported on Nov. 7: One girl and three boys under 10; two girls and one boy in their teens; one woman and one man in their 20s; two women and one man in their 30s; one woman in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; and one woman in her 60s.

Nineteen cases were reported on Nov. 6: One boy under 10; four girls and two boys in their teens, one man in his 20s, two women in their 30s; one woman and three men in their 40s; two women in their 50s; two women in their 60s; and one woman over 70.

Twenty-three cases were reported on Nov. 5: One girl under 10; two girls in their teens; three women and three men in their 20s; one man in his 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; four women and two men in their 50s; three women and one man in their 60s; and one woman over 70.

Fourteen cases were reported on Nov. 5: One girl under 10; two girls in their teens; two women and two men in their 20s; one man in his 30s; one woman and three men in their 50s; and one woman and one man in their 60s.

Twenty-three cases were reported on Nov. 3: One girl and one boy under 10; two girls in their teens; two men in their 20s; one man and three men in their 30s; four women and three men in their 40s; two women in their 50s; one man in his 60s; and two women and one man over 70.

Thirty-three cases were reported on Nov. 2: Three girls under 10; four girls and three boys in their teens; three women and four men in their 20s; two women in their 30s; one man in their 40s; three women and one man in their 50s; two women and two men in their 60s; and three women and two men over 70.