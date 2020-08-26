15th virus death, 68 news cases

County officials confirmed the 15th death of Big Horn County resident due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, Aug. 17.

The woman, who was her 60s, had been hospitalized prior to her death, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in a press release.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our warmest sympathies to her family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on her loss,” she continued in the press release.

The county announced 68 new COVID-19 cases since last week, bringing the total infected residents to 638. Recoveries have gone up from 370 to 451 cases, Johnson reported.

Statewide, 6,785 people have been infected with the illness. About .63% of the state population has or had COVID-19, compared to 4.78% of Big Horn County residents.

Seven cases were reported on Aug. 26: One girl under 10; one boy in his teens; one woman in her 20s; one woman in her 30s; one woman in her 40s; and two women in their 50s.

Nine cases were reported on Aug. 25: One girl and one boy under 10; one boy in his teens; one man in his 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; and one woman in her 50s.

Twelve cases were reported on Aug. 24: One girl under 10; four men in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; one woman in her 50s; one man in his 60s; and two women and one man 70 or older.

Five cases were reported on Aug. 23: One boy in his teens; one woman in her 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; and one woman 70 or older.

Six cases were reported on Aug. 22: Two boys in their teens; one man in his 20s; one man in his 30s; and two men in their 60s.

Seven cases were reported on Aug. 21: One man in his 20s; two women in their 30s; one man in his 40s; one man in his 50s; and one woman and one man in their 60s.

Twenty-two cases were reported on Aug 20: Two girls and two boys in their teens; one woman in her 20s; one woman and two men in their 30s; three women in their 40s; two women and two men in their 50s; two women and two men in their 60s; and three men 70 or older.