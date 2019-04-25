12-mile club promotes healthy lifestyle in area youth

Hardin Primary School’s 12-mile running club has welcomed in the spring with commitments from students who promise to run at least 12 miles over the course of the next month, said Physical Education teacher Joseph Deigert.

The program is open to all students in the school and will take place over the course of the next few weeks having begun on Wednesday, April 24. The program runs until Wednesday, May 15. All running must be completed by that date for it to count, Deigert said.

“I sign up the whole school,” Joseph Deigert said “We typically have between 100 to 120 kids finish.”

Participants run weekdays between 7:50 and 8:15 a.m. on a course designated by the school. Each lap around the school is equal to one punch on a running card the students are given, Deigert said.

Students that get their cards punched 70 times will have run a total distance of 12 miles.

The program in Hardin is community-based and is paid for through local donors who either fund awards or help through volunteering. Donors who give $150 or more receive recognition on the program’s tee shirts.

The program uses the sponsorships to get the community involved as well as inviting parents to participate in the run itself through punching the cards of the runners, helping to monitor the track or by running a lap with their child.

Heading up the club is Deigert, who started the program in 2002 at Crow Agency Public School where he was previously employed.

“When I started I didn’t have any grey hair,” Deigert said. “That’s what my old students used to say.”

The program is designed to give students a sense of pride in accomplishing a goal, as well as to contribute to their personal fitness.

Students who complete all 12 miles will be rewarded with a 12-Mile Club tshirt and a club party.

Crow Agency Public School has maintained the program and has let it evolve over the years. Third grade to fifth grade students at CAPS have the option to run 12 to 15 miles, said Sonny Round Face, CAPS physical education teacher. The program is supported financially by CAPS Principal Jason Cummins.

The students in Crow Agency also run before school starts, but they during the month of April, rather than May and, Round Face said, the program helps decrease tardiness.