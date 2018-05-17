12 Bulldogs place at Jock Stop meet in Glendive

Twelve Bulldogs placed at the Jock Stop meet in Glendive last week with the team taking home two first place finishes, four second place, four third place and three fourth place.

For the day, Hardin’s track and field team had athletes set their personal best records in 37 events.

Placing first for the Ladies was Aiyana Ereaux, who claimed victory in the shot put with a throw of 37-10. Ereaux also placed third in the javelin with a throw of 104-5.

Taking second place for the Ladies was Marion Hugs in the 800-meter. Hugs ran the race in 2:31.70.

Placing third in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs was Libby Nedens. Nedens ran the 1,600 in 5:25.46 and the 3,200 in 11:56.32.

According to Head Coach Laura Sundheim, Nedens automatically qualified for state in both events with her times.

Also placing in the 1,600 and 3,200 was Madisan Harmer. Harmer ran both events to the fourth place finish.

In the Ladies’ 100 hurdles, Shea Esp took fourth place.

In boys’ events, the 400-meter relay team took first place. Running the event for the Bulldogs was Hunter Bear Cloud, Trajan Hill, Paul Little Light and Malik Toure.

Trajan Hill placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.83 and Malik Toure placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.99.

Hunter Bear Cloud placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-6.75.

Placing third for the boys was David Prather in the 800-meter. Prather ran the event in 2:04.59.

Konnolly Shane placed fourth in the javelin.

This week, the Bulldog track and field teams will be traveling to Glendive for the divisional meet.

BOYS

Team scores: Miles City 145, Sidney 115, Lewistown 87, Laurel 64, Glendive 59, Hardin 55.

100: Kip Kredsbach, MC, 11.21; Alec Lovegren, Sidney, 11.51; Riley Kostelecky, Sid, 11.66; Preston Branstetter, Lau, 11.98; Ryker Melton, Lew, 12.04; Jayden Lyon, Lau, 12.12.

200: Kip Krebsbach, MC, 22.99; Alec Lovegren, Sid, 23.36; Ethan Renner, Lau, 23.96; Wyatt Heringer, Sid, 24.14; Hunter Bear Cloud, Har, 24.37; Malik Toure, Har, 24.45.

400: Garrison Hughes, Sid, 52.02; Tate Wieferich, Sid, 54.67; Dayron Johnson, MC, 54.99; Alec Nys, Lau, 56.20; Tavian Jefferson, Har, 57.53; Basil Crisfulli, Gle, 57.99.

800: Tanner Trafton, Lew, 2:04.00; Chase Drange, MC, 2:04.23; David Prather, Har, 2:04.59; Trajan Hill, Har, 2:11.19; Logan Wisenbaugh, Lew, 2:12.88; Basil Crisafulli, Gle, 2:15.62.

1,600: Noah Majerus, Lew, 4:38.75; Trajan Hill, Har, 4:38.83; Sam Fulbright, Lew, 4:41.56; Tanner Trafton, Lew, 4:55.25; Logan Wisenbaugh, Lew, 4:58.86; Justin Skartved, Gle, 4:59.65.

3,200: Levi Taylor, Lau, 9:27.54; Noah Majerus, Lew, 9:57.94; Sam Fulbright, Lew, 9:59.21; Ase Ackerman, Gle, 10:17.66; Alex Mitchell, MC, 10:34.03; Zach Austin, MC, 10:44.07.

110 hurdles: Chris Abell, Lau, 15.71; Logan Peila, MC, 16.69; Grady Gilpatrick, Lew, 16.77; Kaden Stradley, MC, 17.18; Aidan Barrow, MC, 17.32; Nate Bundy, MC, 18.05.

300 hurdles: Kaden Stradley, MC, 40.85; Malik Toure, Har, 40.99; Chris Abell, Lau, 41.00; Aidan Barrows, MC, 42.86; Nate Bundy, MC, 43.27; Logan Peila, MC, 43.95.

400 relay: Sidney (Wyatt Heringer, Garrison Hughes, Alec Lovegren, Riley Kostelecky) 43.80; Miles City 44.49; Laurel 45.78; Glendive 46.23; Miles City B 47.03; Lewistown 47.65.

1,600 relay: Hardin (Hunter Bear Cloud, Trajan Hill, Paul Little Light, Malik Toure) 3:33.36; Miles City 3:33.98; Sidney 3:35.84; Lewistown 3:37.28; Glendive 3:42.92; Miles City C 3:51.35.

High jump: Jess Bellows, MC, 6-4; Jarred Vojacek, Sid, 5-8; Colton Atkinson, Lau, 5-8; Cameron Egan, Gle, 5-6; Kolter McLaughlin, Lau, 5-4; Hunter Bear Cloud, Har, 5-2.

Pole vault: Garrison Highes, Sid, 15-6; Wyatt Heringer, Sid, 13-6; Carson Weeden, Lew, 12-6; Christian Dean, Sid, 12-6; Colton Atkinson, Lau, 12-6; Logan Phipps, Gle, 12-0.

Long jump: Dayron Johnson, MC, 20-2.75; Steven Ray, MC, 19-3.25; Ethan Renner, Lau, 18-7.50; Logan Phipps, Gle, 18-7.25; Carter Johnson, Sid, 18-5; Cameron Egan, Gle, 18-3.75.

Triple jump: Steven Ray, MC, 41-7.50; Hunter Bear Cloud, Har, 39-6.75; Logan Peila, MC, 38-9.75; Colton Nagle, Gle, 38-0; Tanner Trafton, Lew, 37-3.50; Tristan Hirsch, MC, 37-3.

Shot put: Jayden Holley, Gle, 51-5.50; Carter Hughes, Sid, 51-3; Mason Harrison, Lew, 45-4; Trevor, Sid, 41-8.50; Kirby Basta, Gle, 40-8.50; Justin Zier, Har, 40-6.

Discus: Carter Highes, Sid, 169-4; Jayden Holley, Gle, 146-8; Shawn Beeler, MC, 142-4; Sean-Daniel Taylor, Gle, 135-8; Kirby Basta, Gle, 124-4; Mason Harrison, Lew, 123-7.

Javelin: Wyatt Blythe, Lew, 154-5; Quest Savery, MC, 141-11; Jayden Holley, Gle, 140-9; Konnolly Shane, Har, 140-1; Carter Johnson, Sid, 136-2; Cameron Muri, MC, 134-6.

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 146, Lewistown 101, Glendive 89, Miles City 74, Sidney 59, Hardin 56.

100 meters: Aspen Cotter, Lau, 13.53; Kaitlyn Keithley, Sid, 13.56; Paige O’Toole, Lau, 13.68; Taylor Noble, Lau, 13.78; Gracey Willis, Lau, 13.83; Holly Bouchard, Sid, 13.89.

200: Jaley Wyse, Gle, 26.91; Aspen Cotter, Lau, 26.93; Myka Steinbeisser, Sid, 28.40; Taylor Noble, Lau, 28.54; Holly Bouchard, Sid, 29.15; Aspen Montgomery, Lew, 29.35.

400: Heather Baker, MC, 1:01.44; Aspen Montgomery, Lew, 1:05.17; Sierra Branstetter, Lau, 1:05; Ivy Southworth, lew, 1:05.79; Mishal Lucido, Gle, 1:06.03; Morgan Maack, Lau, 1:06.33.

800: Emily Kuehn, Gle, 2:27.39; Marion Hugs, Har, 2:31.70; Janelle Brien, Sid, 2:33.53; Andria Mourich, Lau, 2:33.54; AnnaMarie Caruso, MC, 2:40.75; Izzy Siegle, Gle, 2:42.34.

1,600: Grace Timm, Lau, 5:22.04; Emily Kuehn, Gle, 5:23.78; Libby Nedens, Har, 5:25.46; Madison Harmer, Har, 5:42.09; Andria Mourich, Lau, 5:42.66; Marion Hugs, Har, 5:46.19.

3,200: Morgan Vosler, MC, 11:28.94; Grace Timm, Lau, 11:36.81; Libby Nedens, Har, 11:56.32; Madison Harmer, Har, 12:38.47; Khylah Two Leggins, Har, 12:48.60; Journey Erickson, Har, 12:51.02.

100 hurdles: Marissa James, Lew, 15.78; Jaley Wyse, Gle, 16.69; McKenna Friend, MC, 16.81; Shea Esp, Har, 17.43; Ashley Brand, Lewe, 17.54; Bailey Collins, Lew, 17.87.

300 hurdles: Jaley Wyse, Gle, 46.87; McKenna Friend, MC, 47.68; Ashley Brand, Lew, 51.90; Marissa James, Lew, 52.45; Bailey Collins, Lew, 53.12; Morgan Maack, Lau, 53.26.

400 relay: Laurel (Aspen Cotter, Gracey Willis, Taylor Noble, Paige O’Toole) 50.89; Lewistown 51.82; Sidney 52.23; Glendive 52.68; Miles City 53.81; Laurel B 56.12.

1,600 relay: Miles City (Heather Baker, Mckenna Friend, Dezi Chamberlin, Morgan Vosler) 4:18.80; Laurel 4:19.37; Sidney 4:25.95; Glendive 4;28.86; Hardin 4:49.32; Miles City 5:10.97.

High jump: Karsen Murphy, Gle, 5-2; Marissa James, Lew, 5-2; Savannah Toms, Gle, 4-10; Maeson Cotter, Lau, 4-8; Demyrie Maher, Gle, 4-8; Taylor Stewart, Sid, 4-6.

Pole vault: Myka Steinbeisser, Sid, 11-0; Katie Berglund, Sid, 10-0; Jayla Ewers, Gle, 9-0; Laney Leeds, Lau, 9-0; Breanna Frank, Sid, 8-6; Tiana Carney, Gle, 8-6; Alyssa Shipp, MC, 8-6.

Long jump: Andrea Russell, Lew, 16-0.25; Kyra Oakland,MC, 15-11.50; Gracey Willis, Lau, 15-11.50; Sabrina Wolcott, Lau, 15-7; Kaitlyn Keithley, Sid, 15-4.50; Dezi Chamberlin, MC, 15-2.

Triple jump: Gracey Willis, Lau, 33-9.75; Dezi Chamberlin, MC, 33-8.75; Ashley Brand, Lew, 32-11; Samantha Spitzer, Lau, 32-10; Karsen Murphy, Gle, 32-10; Sabrina Wolcott, Lau, 32-2.

Shot put: Aiyana Ereaux, Har, 37-10; Anna Zimmer, Lew, 36-8; Kylie Zimmer, Lew, 35-0.50; Nikol Greer, Lau, 33-8’ Savannah Toms, Gle, 32-9.50; Marie Five, Har, 31-5.

Discus: Paige O’Toole, Lau, 129-8; Anna Zimmer, Lew, 116-0; Kylie Zimmer, Lew, 111-2; Savannah Toms, Gle, 110-3; Ali Merritt, Sid, 96-1; Tommilynn James, Har, 94-6.

Javelin: Jessica LeFevre, Lau, 123-11; Kaitlynn Stevens, MC, 106-4; Aiyana Ereaux, Har, 104-5; Callie Allen, Lau, 100-2; Anna Zimmer, Lew, 99-11; Kylie Zimmer, Lew, 98-8.