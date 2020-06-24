15 COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

Big Horn County has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, bringing the county's total to 70 cases, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said.

There are 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 38 patients have recovered. Of those ill, two are in the hospital and 27 are recovering at home, Johnson said.

New cases include:

June 20

Two boys in their teens

One woman in her 30s.

Patients were contacts of previously-identified cases who experienced symptoms and were tested.

June 22

One girl under 10 years old.

One boys and one girl in their teens.

One woman in her 40s.

One man in his 60s.

Patients were found through contact tracing.

June 23

One man and one woman in their 30s.

One man in his 60s.

One patients was found through contact tracing, the other experienced symptoms and was tested.

June 24

One boy in his teens.

One man in his 60s.

Patients were found through contact tracing.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of the new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required, she added.

"As we’ve seen across the United States, the bulk of the new cases of COVID-19 in Big Horn County over the past month have been people under the age of 35,” said George Real Bird III, Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board Chairman. “The Commissioners are looking at innovative ways to encourage young people to wear masks to prevent the spread of this virus to their elders and other more vulnerable family members.”

The county previsouly reported, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s have died this month from complications of COVID-19.

Free reusable cloth masks are available from the Big Horn County Public Health Department at 809 N. Custer Ave. in Hardin. Public Health also has received donations of fabric and other materials for those who might want to sew their own masks.