102ND CROW FAIR CELEBRATION & RODEO

Thursday, August 26, 2021
Photo by Adam Sings in the Timber
Crow Traditional dancers celebrate after 2020 Crow Fair powwow was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo by Tony Manolis
Competitors watch as a bronc rider holds on for dear life trying to hit the 8 second mark.
Photo by Adam Sings in the Timber
Crow boys traditional dancers broke out their finest moves this weekend during the 102nd Crow Fair powwow. Hundreds of dancers did not let unrelenting rain deter them from the celebration. 
Photo by Tony Manolis
Team ropers compete for the quickest time during the Crow Fair rodeo this weekend in Crow Agency.
Photo by Adam Sings in the Timber
The Blacklodge aunties competed in a teepee race hosted by Brinna Melendrez. Traditionally, Crow women set up and took down the lodges. Melendrez said her teepee race celebrated that tradition.
Photo by Tony Manolis
Bullfighter Chancey Foote protects a fallen rider during this weekend's Crow Fair rodeo.
Photo by Adam Sings in the Timber
Vanessa Afraid of Bear, a teen Crow traditional dancer from Billings, competed in this weekend's competition powwow, as well as, tradition exhibition dancing.
Photo by Tony Manolis
Cowboys from across the region travelled to the Crow Fair rodeo this weekend to compete in Friday’s INFR-sanctioned performance, featuring bucking horses from the Not Afraid and Real Bird families.
Photo by Adam Sings in the Timber
A parader showed off her finest this weekend during one of two Crow Fair parades. Friday’s parade was cancelled due to inclimate weather.
Photo by Tony Manolis
A calf roper slogged through the mud during this weekend's Crow Fair rodeo. Heavy rains affected everybody’s performance.

