Seventeen students walked across the stage on Saturday to receive their diplomas at Plenty Coups High School in Pryor.

Their future may be unsure with students pursuing college, technical schools, and the military, but valedictorian Marlon Goes Ahead said that it is in their hands.

“As we cross this stage let us do it with the knowledge that all things are possible,” said Goes Ahead.

The class of 2019 invited former Plenty Coups teacher Edward Weist to give the keynote address. He said wisdom, knowledge and understanding are the most important things to comprehend as their lives move forward.

“These are the stages we need to complete to have a good life,” he said.

To illustrate his point, he told the story of a young disabled boy named Shay.

As Shay grew, Weist said, he didn’t have any real friends, but one day he saw some kids playing baseball. Shay asked to join in, and the team had to decide. They had the knowledge to know he probably wouldn’t be a great asset, but they had the opportunity to make him happy, so they chose to let him play.

The victory could have gone to either team, Weist said. Eventually, it came down to Shay’s team. Shay was on was up to bat with two outs and no runners on the bases, he said. A team centered on winning would skip over Shay for another more experienced player.

As the team faced this choice, Weist said, they had the wisdom to know that if they skipped over Shay he would be upset and it would negate their decision to let him play in the first place, so they allowed him his turn at bat.

Weist said the pitcher on the other team saw their gesture he understood, and rather than take advantage of the Shay’s inability to play, he showed him kindness by moving closer to the batter and gently throwing the ball to him.

Shay missed twice, so the pitcher moved even closer. Weist said Shay hit the ball into the outfield. The player in left field knew if he threw the ball quick enough, he could get Shay called out on first base, but he chose to delay his play.

Both teams, Weist said, exhibited knowledge, wisdom and understanding.

“You have a choice, understanding is making the right choice,” he said. “Thirst for knowledge, wisdom and understanding.”