To start off a question and answer session Saturday, July 28 during a Crow Tribal General Council meeting, a man in a cowboy hat approached the microphone in Crow Agency’s Multipurpose Building. “I’m addressing whoever can answer this question,” he said. “As a judicial employee, when will I get paid?”

“I have a family to support as well,” he told the assembled officials, both from the tribe’s Executive and Legislative branches. “I’m speaking for myself and the staff. I don’t know what’s going on with the higher-ups, but we’re the ones in the trenches and we’re the ones suffering.”

One week earlier on July 17, Chief Judge Leroy Not Afraid filed a petition for writ of mandamus against his cousin Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid of the Executive Branch due to nonpayment of judicial staff and officials’ salaries. A writ of mandamus, legally, is issued with the intention of making a judicial or government official perform a duty owed to the petitioner.

The Executive Branch, as specified in Article IV the Crow Constitution, is responsible for the administration of “funds within the control of the tribe.” They also prepare the tribe’s annual budget, which is approved both by the Legislative Branch and U.S. Department of the Interior.

According to Tribal Court Administrator Ginger Goes Ahead, the judicial staff are owed their salaries for two pay periods, or four weeks. This is an improvement from early August, when they were owed for six pay periods.

In the meantime, she said, Leroy and Associate Judge Kari Covers Up are owed for four pay periods, and she for seven. However, she added, Associate Judge Michelle Wilson has been caught up.

Goes Ahead believes the Executive Branch is “playing politics” as to who gets paid first – with herself, Leroy and Covers Up having undergone financial scrutiny in early 2018 as the result of a heavily-disputed Bureau of Indian Affairs report. The report, among other claims, stated the court might be mixing the tribe’s federal and general funds; Goes Ahead and Leroy opened their financial records for perusal and said the two sources had not overlapped.

Under the Wage Payment Act by the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, employers must pay their employees’ wages “within 10 business days after they are due.” At the current rate of nonpayment, Goes Ahead has not received her salary in roughly seven times that amount.

Leroy commended both his staff and the associate judges in an Aug. 3 Facebook post, stating that – despite the six periods of nonpayment at the time – they had “worked hard” and went “above and beyond the call of duty!”

“Of the 12 Crow Tribal Court staff members for which the Judicial Branch budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year, two full-time individuals were laid off…due to the failure of the Executive Branch to process their payroll and pay their wages,” the writ states. “These individuals served as the adult and juvenile probation officers, and since their date of separation on April 23, 2018, their positions remain unfilled and unsupported, and these essential services to the community are not met.”

A.J. said at the general council meeting that the delay in payments was due both to a backlog in funds owed and “technical difficulties” with the tribe’s server system. Currently, the tribe is working with an outside accounting firm to address financial hurdles that include a negative unassigned balance of more than $20 million for Fiscal Year 2016 and an estimated $33 million in liability costs.

These costs to the tribe, he stated in a Jan. 16 report, were the result of more than 30 years of “reactive” spending by previous administrations. Speaking during the meeting, A.J. told the judicial employee that though the Judicial Branch was “a huge player,” the tribe was distributing funds as chosen by the BIA. At the time, he continued, a “multimilliondollar” transportation grant had taken priority.

One program wasn’t being singled out for nonpayment, he said, adding that Executive officials needed to deal with delayed payroll funds as well.

“As the money becomes available for each individual program, then the payroll is processed,” Executive Branch Finance Director Joseph Eve told the general council, “but the money has to be there in order to pay people.”

Messages requesting comment from the Executive Branch went unanswered at press time, and A.J. said at the meeting that Leroy declined to speak to him because of ongoing litigation. Goes Ahead, for her part, said the chairman hasn’t responded to the writ.

Financial documentation compiled by Goes Ahead as of July 17 states the Executive Branch also owes nearly $59,000 to assorted service providers, and about $27,500 to vendors and contractors.

“I have quite a few bills that I haven’t even submitted because they haven’t paid any of our other bills,” she said. “I’ve probably got a good $20,000 in bills on my desk.”

Two of the remaining 10 staff members, the document continues, can’t continue operations at the Judicial Branch “due to the hardship of working without pay, as without funds for transportation or childcare, they do not have the resources to attend work.” The eight employees who can work, the document states, all have reduced their hours to halftime to “in hopes of minimizing the payroll burden to assist their colleagues” and to find part-time jobs to supplement their income.

As for Goes Ahead, she’s “ready to find another job.”

“I can’t volunteer my time anymore,” she said.