‘When They Were Here’ screened for Crow Agency audience

The local Crow Agency community honored missing and murdered indigenous women last Wednesday evening with the screening of a 20-minute film called “When They Were Here,” made by Blackfeet filmmakers Ivy and Ivan MacDonald. Following the film, shown in the area’s Multipurpose Building, friends and family members of the missing or murdered spoke and, in some cases, hugged one another.

This showing was organized by Crow tribal members Jared and Niki Stewart, and drew an estimated 30-40 people.

“Everybody’s afraid to speak out against it, they’re afraid to talk about it,” Niki said. “It’s just one of those things that’s been pushed under the rug for years and years and years. By talking about it and exposing it to the community, I think it’s going open more doors and people will start talking about it.”

The MacDonalds stated they made “When They Were Here” – which features the stories of those missing and murdered – to make the issue personal and “represent someone” rather than simply show statistics. For example, they mentioned one woman who was murdered at the Super 8 motel who liked to go to thrift stores, and prepare snacks for her children and make sure they finished their homework.

One of the speakers, area resident Aldean Bighair, spoke about her relative Freda KnowsHisGun, who is currently missing

“She’s a mom a sister a daughter,” Bighair told the crowd. “She was intelligent, she was fearless, she went missing Oct. 18 and this October will be two years.”

The MacDonalds began working on the film about a year ago, Ivan said, and first screened the it at the Indigenous Film Festival in Missoula. Since then, they have shown the film in around 10 other locations including Montana State University-Billings and Great Falls College.

They received the money for their work through MSU and, in the future, intend to extend their film to about an hour. Their Indiegogo funding campaign is available online.