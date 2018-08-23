‘We had no idea’

Sounds of traffic could be heard down 3rd Street in Hardin last Thursday morning as Randy and Teri Rowland of Sheridan, Wyoming paced back and forth in front of the Big Horn County Courthouse. Both carried signs expressing opposition to the current state of the County Attorney’s Office.

Some people stopped by to talk to them and a few drivers honked their vehicles’ horns as they passed by.

“Big Horn County deserves better,” stated a sign carried by Teri. “Vote ‘no’ on retaining Jay Harris as Big Horn County district attorney.”

Two years earlier on July 26, 2016, Randy and Teri’s 23-yearold daughter Anna Rowland died in a car crash along Highway 314 near the Tongue River Reservoir, located northeast of Decker. At the time, she was the passenger of a Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by Tyler Dahlin, then 22, of Sheridan, Wyoming. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Dahlin drifted off the road and overcorrected, the car rolled over, and Anna – not wearing a seatbelt – was partially ejected and died at the scene. Dahlin’s blood tested positive for cocaine and he had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.04.

After the rollover was discovered by Highway Patrol troopers, Dahlin was taken to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and survived.

Anna, her obituary states, was an avid reader whose “wit was keen and her tongue quick; she was always happy and her laughter was infectious.”

“She cherished the outdoors and adventures, including camping, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing and canoeing,” the obituary states. “Anna moved to Seattle for two years to work as a Behavior Educator with autistic children. Her patience was saintlike, and the deep love, respect and caring she was able to show her kids was remarkable to all those who worked with her.”

Before the crash, she had planned to complete a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wyoming.

Upon hearing the county had filed a charge of vehicular homicide against Dahlin in March of 2017, Randy and Teri said they provided their phone numbers to the county attorney’s office and asked to be kept informed on the situation. As per Montana Code 42-24-2, the relative of a homicide victim who provides their current address and telephone number “must receive prompt advance notification” on a variety of case details.

While Anna’s parents were assured they would be notified, they claim they weren’t called by the attorney’s office for more than a year – and, in fact, needed to call the office themselves. Oftentimes, Randy stated in an Aug. 16 letter to the editor, Deputy County Attorney Randen Schoppe would tell him he was “just thinking that he should give us a call” or he “was intending to call, but had misplaced our phone numbers.”

The Big Horn County Attorney’s Office did not return requests for comment.

“We would hear from friends, ‘Hey, did you know that a trial is going on or a hearing is going on?’” Teri said. “We had no idea.”

The lack of resolution from their requests for information, according to the parents, left them “frustrated.” Eventually, Randy wrote, they attempted to apply pressure through the Montana Attorney General’s Office, to no avail.

“To date, despite a letter from the Montana Attorney General’s Office requesting an explanation of why we were never notified, we have received no explanation as to why such notification never was provided,” Randy wrote in his letter.

The Attorney General’s Office declined comment at press time.

On June 28, the case was settled in district court before Justice of the Peace Leroy Not Afraid. Matt Wald served as defense attorney and Schoppe as prosecutor. According to Randy, he and Teri were not notified of the settlement until July 2 with an email from Harris stating, “I regret that you were not able to attend the sentencing hearing held in this matter.”

Dahlin pleaded guilty to charges of both careless driving and reckless endangerment. In total, he received a four-year deferred sentence and a $1,000 fine, is subject to random drug tests at his own expense for 18 months, cannot violate any law other than minor traffic offenses, and shall perform 100 hours of community service annually.

As for Harris, he is running unopposed in his bid for reelection. For the June 5 primary election, he garnered 1,921 votes county-wide with 72 write-ins.