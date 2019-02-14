‘They make me proud’

While neither Hardin team brought home a trophy from the state swim meet, both had a number of swimmers place in events. Two Bulldogs, in fact, took first place.

In the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, Hardin’s Dominic Stevens topped the ranking. In the butterfly, he beat Logan Botner of Whitefish by swimming it in 56.26 and in the 100 breaststroke, he defeated Havre’s Jacob Miller by more than two seconds with a 1:06.75.

“He has come so far,” Hardin’s Head Coach Eric Hartl wrote, “from a kid who couldn’t even finish a 50 freestyle in his first year swimming to now a Class A state champion in both of his events.”

Herrera placed first in the backstroke, swimming it in 1:00.82 and defeating Bennett Apostol of Billings Central by just over one second.

On Friday, Apostal had beaten Herrera by about two seconds.

Herrera also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle.

“On Saturday, he came in as the underdog. Bennette swam a 1:01 on Friday, Caven swam a 1:03; they were seeded 1 and 2.” Hartl wrote. “He didn’t have the best start, but he got up and started swimming, and that was the end. He did his first flip turn on the first wall – and it wasn’t the best turn – but he got up and swam through it. Then his confidence grew. He nailed every turn from then on, all the way to his first place finish and his personal best time at 1:00.”

The boys had a number of other placers. In the 200 freestyle, Jayden Yarlott took third and in the 200 individual medley, Josh Whiteman placed sixth. Both Yarlott and Whiteman placed in the 500 freestyle – Whiteman took fifth and Yarlott sixth.

In addition, Miguel Lopez placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.

In girls’ swimming, Demi Uffelman took second place in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100.

Mya Walks Over Ice placed fourth in the 100 freestyle, Kailee Roan fifth and Angeleena Lind sixth.

Andrea Three Irons placed third in the 200 freestyle and Macie Flamm fifth.

Cora Wood took fifth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Mia Ralston placed fourth in the 100 butterfly and Ashlee Osborn sixth.

“Overall, I am extremely excited for our swimmers. They had an excellent meet and we hit many of our goals,” Hartl wrote. “They make me proud as a coach, and I owe everything to them. It was a very fun and exciting swim season, and I can’t wait to see what their future holds.”

State Class A Swimming

Boys

Team scores: Billings Central 63, Havre 63, Hardin 52, Columbia Falls 38, Whitefish 29

200 medley relay: Havre (Christian Mathis, Jacob Miller, Sergio Tamayo, Ammon Lines) 1:52.62.

200 freestyle: Jack Leuthold, Billings Central, 1:53.84; Michael Horrell, Billings Central, 2:00.96; Jayden Yarlott, Hardin, 2:14.01; Jacob Honcoop, Billings Central, 2:14.28; Hiram Cammon, Havre, 2:15.23; James Role, Columbia Falls, 2:18.27.

200 IM: Bennett Apostol, Billings Central, 2:14.26; Jacob Miller, Havre, 2:16.54; Jake Molloy, Billings Central, 2:28.72; Conner Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:32.74; Ammon Lines, Havre, 2:35.70; Josh Whiteman, Hardin, 2:39.84.

50 freestyle: Preston Ring, Whitefish, 21.96; Sergio Tamayo, Havre, 23.30; Russell Albin, Columbia Falls, 24.26; Brett Hilton, Billings Central, 26.28; Miguel Lopez, Hardin, 26.65.

100 butterfly: Dominic Stevens, Hardin, 56.26; Logan Botner, Whitefish, 57.20; Russell Albin, Columbia Falls, 59.62; Jake Molloy, Billings Central, 1:03.92; Paxtin Mc-Cann, Havre, 1:11.28; Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 1:13.68.

100 freestyle: Preston Ring, Whitefish, 48.65; Sergio Tamayo, Havre, 50.91; Sam Pierce, Columbia Falls, 54.72; Caven Herrera, Hardin, 55.26; Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 55.78; Christian Mathis, Havre, 58.38.

500 freestyle: Jack Leuthold, Billings Central, 5:05.08; Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:10.86; Michael Horrell, Billings Central, 5:44.33; Paxtin McCann, Havre, 5:56.52; Josh Whiteman, Hardin, 6:11.20; Jayden Yarlott, Hardin, 6:11.22.

200 freestyle relay: Billings Central (Bennett Apostol, Jacob Honcoop, Michael Horrell, Jack Leuthold), 1:38.87; Hardin 1:42.39.

100 backstroke: Caven Herrera, Hardin, 1:00.82; Bennett Apostol, Billings Central, 1:02.00; Christian Mathis, Havre, 1:04.23; Sam Pierce, Columbia Falls, 1:07.42; Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:08.61; Ammon Lines, 1:13.70, Havre.

100 breaststroke: Dominic Stevens, Hardin, 1:06.75; Jacob Miller, Havre, 1:09.04; Peyton Malmberg, 1:10.08; Conner Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:12.37; Kelvin Dicks, Whitefish, 1:15.57; Bain Black, Whitefish, 1:17.17.

400 freestyle relay: Havre (John Klein, Ammon Lines, Travis Wirtala, Gabe Fee), 4:05.17; Columbia Falls 3:46.92; Hardin 3:47.79.

Girls

Team scores: Whitefish 91; Billings Central 88; Hardin 49; Havre 19; Columbia Falls 7

200 medley relay: Central 1:59.39; Whitefish 2:06.46; Hardin 2:10.8

200 freestyle: Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 2:02.89; Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:11.66; Andrea Three Irons, Hardin, 2:18.94; Maria Snell, Central, 2:27.02; Macie Flamm, Hardin, 2:27.51; Jayna Moultray, Columbia Falls, 2:37.64

200 IM: Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:15.92; Lauren Bodine, Central, 2:31.47; Katelyn Anderson, Central, 2:38.18; Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 2:42.7; Cora Wood, Hardin, 2:57.42; Aria Pratt, Havre, 2:58.1

50 freestyle: Julia Peterson, Central, 23.99; Demi Uffleman, Hardin, 27.03; Blayne Meyer, Central, 28.12; Mya Walks Over Ice, Hardin, 28.15; Kailee Roan, Hardin, 28.75; Angeleena Lind, Hardin, 28.91

100 butterfly: Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:01.99; Grace Mulholland, Central, 1:15.55; Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:16.59; Mia Ralston, Hardin, 1:16.84; Cora Wood, Hardin, 1:18.91; Ashlee Osborn, Hardin, 1:20.74

100 freestyle: Julia Peterson, Central, 52.85; Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 56.14; Demi Uffleman, Hardin, 1:00.89; Lauren York, Whitefish, 1:01.51; Megan Miller, Havre, 1:01.86; Blayne Meyer, Central, 1:02.44

500 freestyle: Annie Sullivan, Whitefish, 5:41.01; Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:03.48; Riley Kunz, Central, 6:10.38; Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 6:29.74; Blakelee Lines, Havre, 7:03.02; Laura Schulz, Central, 7:18.05

200 freestyle: Central 1:49.45; Whitefish 1:51.32; Hardin 1:51.46

100 backstroke: Riley Kunz, Central, 1:07.7; Katelyn Anderson, Central, 1:08.56; Hannah Lunak, Havre, 1:10.52; Andrea Three Iron, Hardin, 1:10.9; Grace Mulholland, Central, 1:12.24; Ashlee Osborn, Hardin, 1:18.77

100 breaststroke: Annie Sullivan, Whitefish, 1;14.48; Lauren Bodine, Central, 1:14.94; Lauren York, Whitefish, 1:19.55; Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:21.75; Angela Rhines, Havre, 1:25.66; Aria Pratt, Havre, 1:29.26

400 freestyle relay: Whitefish (Helena Kunz, Nia Hanson, Annie Sullivan, Ada Qunell) 3:54.11