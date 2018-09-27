There are meets and then there are meets, and the Bob Firman was a big one. The Hardin Bulldog varsity cross-country team traveled to Boise, Idaho for the Bob Firman meet with the girls taking second place and the boys placing fifth in Division II action. Division II is for schools under 799 students.

The Bob Firman invite consists of about 40 Division II teams from nine western states, with 290 runners competing in each of the girls’ and boys’ events.

The nine states with teams competing were Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“This was a great experience for the kids,” Head Coach Cindy Farmer said. “The level of competition was so tight, and you have to run strong and stay focused.”

Running strong and staying focused is what the Bulldogs did.

For the girls, Hardin had five runners finish in the top 60 and the boys placed five in the top 50.

An important element in cross-country team scoring is pack times. The Ladies had a pack time of 1:32 and the boys 1:13. Pack time is the time between the first runner and the fifth runner. Those five runners determine the team score.

For the Ladies, Libby Nedens led the pack, placing 13th overall with a time of 20:00. Following Nedens was Khylah Two Leggins, who ran the course in 20:31 to a 25th finish overall.

Third in for the Ladies was Journey Erickson at 40th overall with a time of 21:03. Marion Hugs crossed the finish line next in 21:10 at 43rd overall; and rounding out the top five for the Lady Bulldogs was Ivery Fritzler, who placed 60th with a time 21:22.

Chayanna Will came in sixth at 22:25 and Azalea Torralba seventh at 22:33.

Four Lady Bulldogs ran their personal best times: Nedens, Fritzler, Wilson and Torralba.

Trajan Hill was first across the finish line for the boys with a time of 16:51, taking 23rd overall. Keyshawn Rogers was next in with 17:25 and 40th overall.

Third in for the Bulldogs was Jaxon McCormick at 44th overall with a time of 17:34. He was followed by Beau Black Eagle with 17:41 and 50th overall. Fifth in was Quaidan Whiteman with a time of 18:04, making him 64th overall. Aron Birdinground finished in 18:10,and Kevin Shane followed with a time of 18:14.

Every Bulldog boy ran their personal best times of the season.

“They were ready for the challenge,” Farmer said. “They competed against everybody and they were all striving right to the end.”

Hardin also sent varsity and JV teams to the St. Labre meet.

The varsity boys placed second overall with 66 points.

Clement Not Afraid was sixth overall with a time of 18:13, Trae Hugs was 12th, Taylan Alden was 13th, Trevor Bowers was 15th, Eric Woods was 20th, Tajon Joe was 27th and Emilio Curley was 36th.

The varsity girls placed sixth overall with 126 points.

Hannah Mark led the way with a 19th overall finish, Toni Wolfname was 21st, Charlie Bellrock was 24th, Angel Buffalo was 28th and Mariah Fraser was 34th.

This week, Hardin will travel to Missoula for the Mountain West invite.

Bob Firman Invite

Division II

Top 10 Girls’ Teams

1. Sugar-Salem, 97; 2. Hardin, 136; 3. Morgan, 154 4. Timberlake, 173 5. Shelley 185; 6. Star Valley, 225; 7. Cole Valley Christian, 296; 8. Salmon, 298; 9. Burns, 299; 10. Kimberly, 301.

Top 10 Boys’ Teams

1. Star Valley, 89; 2. Sugar-Salem 98; 3. Salmon 119; 4. Shelley,138; 5. Hardin, 215; 6. Morgan, 219; 7. Parma 240; 8. Liberty Charter, 245; 9. North Sanpete, 324; 10. Cole Valley Christian 330

St. Labre Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Billings West JV 35, Hardin 66, Billings Senior JV 124.

Top 10: Alex Koehn, West, 17:20.27; Samual Smith, Richey-Lambert, 17:29.85; Patrick Richardson, Shepherd, 17:37.6; Dylan Wichman, Billings Central, 17:39.68; Jakob May, Joliet, 17:55.41; Drew Williams, Red Lodge, 18;11.21; Seth Petsch, Billings West, 18:12.36; Clement Not Afraid, Hardin, 18:13.54; Chase Brown, Richey-Lambert, 18:19.95; Jon Tripp, Billings West, 18:21.48.

Girls

Team scores: Colstrip 43, Billings West JV 57, Red Lodge 107.

Top 10: Whitney Hanson, Colstrip, 19:55.18; Natalie Lile, Huntley Project 20:17.17; Hayley Burns, Colstrip, 20:21.97; Zoey Stroop, Colstrip, 20:48.19; Destynee Two Moons, St. Labre, 21:07.7; Halle Sampson, West, 21:43.15; Taryn Riley, West, 21:43.66; Haylie Oberlander, Huntley Project, 21:49.3; Marissa Nunberg, West, 22:01.54; Mckenna Shuck, Red Lodge, 22:31.37.