‘Our school and our people are being seen with honor’

It would seem that the halls of Plenty Coups High School fosters a sense of great pride for their students, enabling them to spread their wings and expand their horizons by pursuing higher education, and then returning back to the loving embrace of the place that made them, and encouraging others to follow suit.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Mitchell Zais Montana State Superintendent of Public Education Elsie Arntzen came to Pryor Public schools to tour throughout the elementary and high schools on Tuesday morning.

Deputy secretary Zais is the second highest-ranking federal education official behind Betsy DeVoss and is being sent on a tour of 18 states in order to “rethink school.”

“I’ve come to understand that today and have seen a lot of committed and dedicated people who understand that education really is the key to a better life and frankly, a more prosperous and successful life here on the reservation,” said Zais.

Deputy secretary Zais, along with several other Washington officials, are touring states to highlight several things the Trump Administration is trying to accomplish in public education.

“We are recognizing that certain policies and regulations from Washington, often times do not make sense at the local level,” said Zais. “We are trying to get rid of federal policies and regulations and let states and local communities run their schools.”

The Zais was invited to Montana by Arntzen, who has been adamant that several well-meaning bureaucrats often times come to schools with ideas that may prove to be more of an inhibition to creativity and innovation in many schools.

“One of the things I really wanted to do was come to an Indian school and see first-hand all of the special challenges that exist in our Indian schools and their communities,” said Zais.

During the visit to Pryor, Zais and Arntzen toured the public elementary school in Pryor, Arrow Creek Elementary, and spoke with Principal Tessa Beach, who’s elementary students are taking an initiative to design a new playground for their school.

One of the greatest needs for the community of Pryor that was stressed was the need for a new building for Arrow Creek Elementary, which is in less than favorable conditions.

“There is definitely more that we could do,” said Zais. “The students in this school deserve the same kinds of facilities, same technology, and the same type of quality of teachers as the schools in the larger metropolitan areas. One of the things that we do is give money based on the different poverty levels of each school, there is special funding that state reports back to Washington and we send funds accordingly to the school with the rest of the funding coming from the State.”

Zais also noted the feeling of support from the community of Pryor for their students definitely apparent in the final portion of the deputy secretary and superintendent’s visit to Pryor schools.

In the final leg of the visit, along with a quick little detour throughout the town, it became more and more apparent to the deputy secretary what the official visit meant to the little community of Pryor.

After leaving the elementary school, the two officials made their way to Plenty Coups High School to visit the student body, listen to the concerns of several teachers for their classes and take part in an interactive Crow Culture lesson.

In keeping with the Crow tradition of showing the utmost hospitality to guests, the Plenty Coups Student Council held a round dance in honor of their guests and invited them, along with the rest of the student body, to come together and share a social dance.

Immediately following the dance, the student council then presented Arntzen and Zais with Pendleton blankets, and bags containing several gifts to take back with them to Washington, D.C.

“It is such a huge honor to have such high-ranking officials to come to our schools,” Plenty Coups High School Principal Bianka Rock Above said. “Coming from our small town, this was such a big event for us and definitely one that we couldn’t take lightly.”

Zais also commended Bianka Rock Above on her position by presenting her with a medal after the conclusion of the cultural exhibition by the student body, saying that it was notable for her to grow up in the small community of Pryor and graduate from Plenty Coups, and then come back to help her community.

Rock Above, whose father was in one of the first graduating classes of Plenty Coups High School, is a second-generation alumnus of PCHS, who then came back to her community to teach after completion of her college education.

“I sensed a real sense of cohesiveness here. It’s a small community and it’s very tight-knit,” Zais said, but what really made a difference to the deputy secretary was the pride of the Crow culture that the students exemplified.

“I was so struck by the commitment to the language and culture of the Crow Nation and the desire to preserve that and pass that on

to the youth,” Zais said after receiving gifts from the student council.

When Rock Above found out Zais noticed this she said she became so filled with pride for her students and the impact on such an esteemed visitor.

“It’s a lot of pride being recognized by such a high official, who saw that our community and our school and our people are being seen with honor,” Rock Above said tearfully. “Just knowing that our community and our people are being recognized by someone so distinguished, it was such a huge honor.”

The namesake of the school, Chief Plenty Coups, is known for his many different accolades that he had done for the Apsáalooke People but one of his most famous speeches was one he made about the importance of acquiring a formal education.

When asked what the great chief would say or feel had he been present at the proceedings, Rock Above was certain he would have been proud of the students for representing themselves in a good way.

“The reason why we are here is to carry on his vision,” said Rock Above, adding that to live and be as Apsáalooke people, constantly adapting to life in an ever-changing and modern world, while also remaining true to the identity of an Apsáalooke is one constant that all the Crow ancestors would be proud of the students.